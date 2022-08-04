Kennametal Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 50.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

