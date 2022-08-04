Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NYSE KW traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 548,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,777. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

