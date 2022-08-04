KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $921.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at $51,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.