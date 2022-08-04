KeyCorp Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $80.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 406.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.