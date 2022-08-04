KeyCorp Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $80.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
TechTarget Price Performance
Shares of TTGT opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 406.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechTarget (TTGT)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.