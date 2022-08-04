KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $134,682.21 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $10,875.00.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.40. 1,145,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.54.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

