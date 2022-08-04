Kleros Price Tops $0.0328 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and $1.17 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

