Klever 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.48 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $2.48 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

