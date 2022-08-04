KOK (KOK) Market Cap Achieves $42.80 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. KOK has a total market cap of $42.80 million and $8.97 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,630.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00128797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.