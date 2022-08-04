Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Koppers also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$4.10 EPS.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,066. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

