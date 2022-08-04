Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.10 EPS.

Koppers Stock Performance

KOP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 95,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

