Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

