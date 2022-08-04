Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

