Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $21,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 534,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,284,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,228,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.74) to €4.50 ($4.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.95) to €4.68 ($4.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.95) to €5.20 ($5.36) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.23) to €3.50 ($3.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.03%.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.