Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $472.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

