Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Blackbaud by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

