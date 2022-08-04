Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $256.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

