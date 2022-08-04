Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 199.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Workhorse Group stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

