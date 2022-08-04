Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $398,000 Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WPP by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $53.75 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPP Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.52) to GBX 1,230 ($15.07) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 750 ($9.19) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $958.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

