Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

