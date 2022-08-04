Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

