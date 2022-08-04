Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 423,862 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 459,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 96,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

