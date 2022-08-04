Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NL Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NL opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.