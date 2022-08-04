Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PANL stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.85 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

