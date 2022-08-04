Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $583.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.90 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.