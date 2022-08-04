Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 4.4 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

