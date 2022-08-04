Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 158.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 50.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 421.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

