Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 22,436 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

