Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 839 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 532,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.