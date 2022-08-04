Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

