Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,116 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 921.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 10,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Trading Up 20.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

COIN stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.23.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.