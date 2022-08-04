Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.16.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
See Also
