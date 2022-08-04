Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

