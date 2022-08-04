Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.