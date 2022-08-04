Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 122 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVDA stock opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.