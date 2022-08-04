Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 306,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 162,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 228,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 338,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of VZ opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

