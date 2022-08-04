Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,747. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

