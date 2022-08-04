Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 536,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

