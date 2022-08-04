Landbox Market Cap Reaches $45,835.11 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,835.11 and approximately $14.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00635171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035340 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Buying and Selling Landbox
