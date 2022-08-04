Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Landstar System has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $152.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Get Rating

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

