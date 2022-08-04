Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $420,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PDP stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,093. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

