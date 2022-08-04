Lansing Street Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,667 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 170,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,822. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

