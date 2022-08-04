LCI Industries Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $17.60 Per Share (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.10.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.