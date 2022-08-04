Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Life Storage by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $126.06. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.69%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

