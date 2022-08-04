LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPK. Cormark reduced their target price on LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

LifeSpeak stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,365. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

