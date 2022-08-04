Lightning (LIGHT) Price Tops $0.0241

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $1.55 million and $15,108.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00127946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032095 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

