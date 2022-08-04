Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.60.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $139.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.