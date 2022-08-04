LinkEye Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $14,557.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00631587 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00035950 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

