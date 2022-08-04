Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 1.8 %

LPCN opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $901,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lipocine by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $85,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

