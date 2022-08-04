LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.