LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

