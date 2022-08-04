Litecoin Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.53 or 0.00256015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.15 billion and $435.60 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,867,919 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

