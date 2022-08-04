LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Update

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Stock Performance

LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMF Acquisition Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,542,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,712 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

